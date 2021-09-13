A car collided with a  cyclist Sunday morning on North Garth Avenue, leaving a man with life-threatening injuries, according to a news release from the Columbia Police Department.

Seth Honeyman, 40, was taken to a local hospital. MU Health Care said Monday evening that he is in serious condition.

Honeyman was traveling on a private road on the southeast side of the Mizzou North building toward North Garth Avenue. Just after entering North Garth Avenue, he was struck on his side by a Ford Fusion heading southbound on North Garth Avenue. 

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Community and Special Sections Reporter, fall 2021 Studying Digital and Print Media and minoring in Spanish and Black Studies Get in touch with me at kshannon@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Assistant city editor, spring 2021. Studying print and digital news journalism. Reach me at skylarlaird@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

Recommended for you