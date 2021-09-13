A car collided with a cyclist Sunday morning on North Garth Avenue, leaving a man with life-threatening injuries, according to a news release from the Columbia Police Department.
Seth Honeyman, 40, was taken to a local hospital. MU Health Care said Monday evening that he is in serious condition.
Honeyman was traveling on a private road on the southeast side of the Mizzou North building toward North Garth Avenue. Just after entering North Garth Avenue, he was struck on his side by a Ford Fusion heading southbound on North Garth Avenue.