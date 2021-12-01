Big Daddy's BBQ is set to open a second location in the old McLanks Family Restaurant location at 1802 Paris Road. Unlike their current location on Garth Avenue, this Big Daddy's will have inside dining year-round.
Fontella Henry, co-owner of Big Daddy's BBQ, said that soul food will be on the menu, and alcoholic beverages will be served at a bar. The second location is targeted to open during the third week of December.
Fontella and her husband, Lloyd, come from a long history of barbecue in their families. Their cooking has been a part of the Columbia community since 1987 when Lloyd's Rib House opened.
The Henrys closed the rib house when Lloyd became a State Farm Insurance agent, but they never abandoned their love for barbecue.
The Henrys opened a food truck in 2013, and the business took off. In 2015 they moved into the current location on Garth Avenue off the Business Loop.
McLanks was featured in two episodes of the Food Network's "Restaurant: Impossible" series in 2019 and 2020. Host Robert Irvine gave the restaurant a makeover and prevented the business from shutting down until February 2020, when the pandemic hit.
Although the restaurant still took delivery and curbside orders, McLanks struggled until it closed for good after owner Jeffrey McWilliams was arrested in connection with a cold murder case. He is still awaiting trial.