The 19th annual Bike, Walk & Wheel Week starts Sunday after going virtual amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The week is "a celebration of being active for people of all ages and abilities," according to a news release from the PedNet Coalition, the event's organizer.

Eight different virtual challenges and events span the coming week. Each day is assigned a theme, kicking off with family walk/ride day. Other themes include discover a new trail day, picnic day and more.

The week usually involves in-person celebrations and group events, but this year the emphasis is on social distancing and safe fun. The coalition's website promises "all the same great biking, walking and wheeling fun you're used to, but now social-distancing appropriate."

People can share how they're participating in the themed activities with posts and pictures on social media tagged with #BWWW2020. Using the hashtag enters participants into a pool of names. At the end of the week, PedNet will randomly pull winners to receive gift cards from local Columbia businesses. 

More information about themes and rules can be found on the PedNet Coalition website

  • Public Health and Safety reporter, spring 2020 Studying science, health and environmental journalism Reach me at genxfb@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • As senior editor of the Missourian, Fred Anklam manages general assignment reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

