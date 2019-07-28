The mid-Missouri chapter of Bikers Against Child Abuse had a bounce house, temporary tattoos, and snow cones at its Second Annual Block Party to raise awareness for the organization Sunday.
BACA is made solely of volunteers who try to help create safer environments for abused children. The bikers use a "road name" to identify themselves when working with the organization to help protect their privacy.
"We are available to them 24/7," said Navigator, a mid-Missouri chapter member.
The chapter has been around for about seven years and covers 17 counties across the state. Reaper and Navigator have worked with the organization for six years trying to "empower" abused children and build relationships with them.
Children who are classified as "active" are frequently checked on and accompanied by their BACA primaries. The primaries are bikers assigned to support specific children, who are referred to the organization by victim advocates like parents, guardians, police or child care agencies, according to the organization's website.
Each active child receives a blanket, journal and gets to pick out their own road name when assigned a primary. Assignments are based on the child's preference.
"Some children don't want men at all," Navigator said. If a child does not "click" with a primary, they can be assigned a new one.
The children can call their primaries at any time of day if they feel unsafe. In court, the primaries sit in the child's direct line of sight to provide a constant reminder that they have someone on their side, according to some of the local BACA members.
When members are notified of a possible threat to the child's safety from either the child or their guardian, BACA members will "camp out 24/7 until that threat has been removed," Reaper said.
After a child's status is changed to inactive, they can still keep in contact with their primary.
"The first child I was assigned to is 22 now and I get a text about every six months about how they're doing," Reaper said.
BACA has existed nationwide since 1995 with chapters in 47 states. Each member is required to be trained in areas such as childhood trauma, biker conduct with children and effective means of communicating with victims of child abuse, according to its website.
There are 12 BACA chapters within Missouri and the organization is in seven countries across the world. The chapters are funded strictly by donations and any money received goes toward helping the kids.
For more information on the organization visit BACAworld.org or call its help line at 800-455-0677.
