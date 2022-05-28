Memorial Day weekend revelers walked their bikes around Flat Branch Park Saturday morning, filling the surrounding streets for the start of Pedaler's Jamboree.
The double-clinks of bike bells broke through the thumping bass of Tom Tom Club's "Genius of Love" as groups of riders adjusted their bike chains under the shade of trees. Volunteers in matching Pedlar's Jamboree shirts loaded canvas overnight bags onto moving trucks. Families filled coolers on the asphalt and cracked open cold refreshments.
Saturday marked the start of the 13th Pedaler's Jamboree, a family-friendly biking, camping and music festival started by Mike Denehy in 2009. It will take riders along 65.4 miles of the Katy Trail State Park from Columbia to Boonville and back again.
The festival saw roughly 400 attendees in 2009. Kate Graham, assistant director of Pedaler's Jamboree, said they sold a total of 1600 advance tickets so far, and many more at the event on Saturday. Yet Graham said roughly 50 dedicated volunteers ensured that this year's preparation was the smoothest it's ever been.
"It's always just the most fun group of people you could ever imagine," said rider Dave Dittmer. "People who love good music, people who love bikes and being outdoors. It's just really fun to be around." Dittmer said he's attended the jamboree close to eight times.
Along the trail, festival-goers can make stops to enjoy live music and local food trucks in McBaine, Rocheport, Franklin, and Huntsdale. The festival will feature an eclectic mix of bands and genres, from folk to funk to zydeco.
Headlining Saturday is the band Here Come The Mummies at Boonville's Kemper Park. The longtime crowd favorite is a Nashville-based funk band of anonymous musicians that performs in mummy costumes.
Tim and Karen Almstead drove from St. Louis for the Jamboree. They have seen Here Come the Mummies close to 12 times. "We're huge fans," Tim said.
Festivalgoers will then stay overnight in Boonville at a campsite or hotel before loading up their bags to return to Columbia Sunday.
Ann Neumann traveled five hours up from Rogers, Arkansas with her boyfriend Brian Fleming. Adorned with red and black feathers on her shirt and helmet, Neumann said this is her fourth time attending. "We just want to hear all the music," Neumann said. "The music is so eclectic and fun."
John Nero drove from Kansas City for the event with his wife Sherry and his young son Elliott. Nero attended in 2017 and hoped to bring Elliott to the Jamboree sooner, but it was shut down in 2020 and delayed in 2021 due to COVID-19. "He's finally old enough to join us," Nero said. "We hopefully make a tradition out of it."
Columbia bike retailer Walt’s provided technical support to riders at a tent near the start line. Sarah Ashman, who staffed the kickoff event, has been coming to the Jamboree since it started. Though the ride is substantial, she said, it is by no means a race.
"There's nothing competitive," Ashman said. "The music lineup is amazing, there's no cars, it feels safe for families."
As Tim Almstead put it, "There's just a rolling party."
Graham emphasized that Pedlar's Jamboree is a "choose-your-own-adventure" festival, meaning attendees can participate in whichever aspects they prefer – whether it be camping, riding or music.
"Everyone's probably got their own reasons (for coming)," said John Nero. "But Columbia is such a great town. It's such a good event, it's so laid back. It's a great way to spend a Memorial Day."