Bikers participate in Boone Dawdle to fundraise for True/False Film Festival

The True/False Film Festival hosted the Boone Dawdle event on Saturday to help raise funds for Ragtag Cinema. Participants began with their bikes at Flat Branch Park in Columbia and ended with a dinner and movie at The Blufftop in Rocheport. Riding along the MKT Trail to the Katy Trail into Rocheport, the bikers stopped to indulge in various activities offered along the way, such as a bike-powered smoothie blender, a strength, intelligence and memory test, a collaborative paint-by-number and a meditation station under the big bur oak near McBaine. Once they reached The Blufftop, the bikers were treated to dinner and a concert before the movie screening to end the night.

Ann Mehr, left, talks with Caroline Magnuson while waiting

Ann Mehr, left, talks with Caroline Magnuson while waiting to check in Saturday at Flat Branch Park in Columbia. “I love Ragtag [Cinema], and I love the Ragtag Film Society, and I think it’s one of the greatest things about Columbia, and I want to make sure it succeeds,” Magnuson said.
Hannah Satterwhite, left, and Paul Rhodes perform

Hannah Satterwhite, left, and Paul Rhodes perform Saturday at Flat Branch Park in Columbia. Their band, The Riverside Wanderers, played for True/False a previous year, and they said they love coming back to perform in their hometown.
Cameo Lovewell cleans her paint brush after painting

Cameo Lovewell cleans her brush after painting on the collaborative canvas Saturday at Handyman Junction in Columbia. Lovewell has participated in the Boone Dawdle event before and came back after the COVID-19 pandemic settled.
Michael Ulem attempts to complete the memory test at one

Michael Ulem attempts to complete the memory test Saturday at one of the Boone Dawdle events on the MKT Trail in Columbia. Ulem and his friends have participated in the event in the past and came back because they enjoyed it.
Michael Ulem swings a mallet to hit a high striker

Michael Ulem swings a mallet to hit a high striker Saturday at Jay Dix Station in Columbia. Ulem succeeded in hitting the bell at the top of the strength test.
Rebecca Sue Peters plays a Tibetan singing bowl on Saturday

Rebecca Sue Peters plays a Tibetan singing bowl Saturday at the big bur oak near the Katy Trail south of Columbia. Peters sat under the tree as bikers joined her.
Harvey Munter, left, pedals the bike as Vicente Heredia holds the top

Harvey Munter, left, pedals Saturday as Vicente Heredia holds the top of a blender along the MKT Trail. Munter made a smoothie by pedaling the bike to power the blender.
From left, Carissa Hon, Faith Frangenberg and Erika Pryor ride down the trail

From left, Carissa Hon, Faith Frangenberg and Erika Pryor ride down the MKT Trail on Saturday in Columbia. Frangenberg and Pryor biked in the event in the past and got Hon to do it with them this year as a way to hang out before Hon and Fangenberg leave the state.
