One of the richest men in the world has won the right to stop anglers from accessing two lakes on his mammoth ranch near Merritt, even though the lakes are owned by the public.
The B.C. Appeal Court ruled March 5 that U.S. billionaire Stan Kroenke, owner of the largest ranch in Canada, can block the public from crossing his property to fish at Crown-owned Stoney and Minnie lakes.
Because provincial laws fail to protect the public’s right to travel on private land to get to publicly owned lakes and streams, the Appeal Court judge overruled portions of Justice Joel Groves’s 2018 decision, which had criticized the RCMP and government staff for collaborating over many years with Kroenke’s ranch staff to deny fishers access.
The case, which the small Nicola Valley Fish and Game Club initially launched in 2013, is one of the most important in B.C. history in regard to determining how much right the public has to access scores of lakes and waterways in the province that are surrounded by private land.
Justice Peter Willcock, with the agreement of Justices Laurie Ann Fenlon and Peter Voith, wrote, “The (Nicola Valley) club invites us to recognize a right to cross private land where it is necessary to do so to access a lake on land reserved to the Crown for the benefit of the public.
“In my view, while this argument may attract considerable public support, it has no support in our law. Unlike other jurisdictions, British Columbia does not have public access legislation. The absence of such legislation reflects a policy decision by the legislature that is the focus of some debate. The debate, however, is with respect to the wisdom of the policy decision that has been made, not with respect to the law.”
While the Appeal Court judges confirmed the fish in the lakes are not owned by the Douglas Lake Ranch, Willcock accepted a narrow argument by Kroenke’s lawyers that an old Crown-owned wagon road that the trial judge had said should provide anglers access does not quite reach the edge of the “natural boundary” of Stoney Lake.
The judges also determined there was not enough evidence to prove that Indigenous people had long used a trail to go to Minnie Lake. Both lakes are more than one kilometer (.62 mile) long, in part since they have been dammed and flooded by Kroenke’s ranch crew. The cattle ranch itself is larger than Metro Vancouver.
Kroenke is owner of the NHL’s Colorado Avalanche, the NFL’s L.A. Rams and the English Premier League’s Arsenal FC. Married to a scion of the Walmart family, Ann Walton, he is a land developer who also owns even larger ranches in the U.S. Forbes Magazine estimates his worth at $8.5 billion.
The overriding issues raised by the Douglas Lake Ranch case, Groves said in 2018, have major implications for British Columbians’ right to access the natural world. The case is also seen as part of a much bigger international movement, especially in Europe, called “freedom to roam” and “the right of public access to the wilderness.”
The Appeal Court ruling points to the way various B.C. governments have over the decades gone out of their way to create a Trespassing Act that gives tremendous control to private property owners, particularly ranchers and cattle companies. Unlike many provinces and countries, Victoria has failed to protect the rights of fishers, hikers and others to access certain parts of the wilderness.
“The (Nicola Valley) fishing club has effectively been forced to take over the role of the attorney general as the guardian of public rights,” said the club’s lawyer, Christopher Harvey. “This is not a happy judgment so far as public rights are concerned. There has always been conflict between private owners of rural land and back-country recreationalists. Most of us expect that public lakes in the province should be publicly accessible.”
A British Columbia government spokesperson representing both Forests Minister Katrine Conroy and Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said Friday that “now a final decision has been rendered, we will review the judgment. We will then be in a better position to comment.”
Meanwhile, the Nicola Valley club has been hit hard financially by the judges’ decision. Because Kroenke’s legal team won at least part of the appeal, the judges ruled the club, based in Merritt, will have to pay all its own trial costs, estimated in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.
And since Willcock found the club was not “a public-interest litigant,” it will also have to pay the billionaire for the legal costs of his appeal. In the past, the Nicola Valley club has held picnics and raffles to raise funds.
Harvey, however, said the judges’ decision holds up highly contentious legal points “that may have to be resolved by the Supreme Court of Canada, if the (Nicola) fishing club can somehow manage another appeal. The provincial attorney general has a duty to enforce public rights and normally does so, but that has not happened in this case, so the fishing club is very much on its own.”
Louise Pedersen, executive director of the Outdoor Recreation Council of B.C., which had intervenor status in the appeal, said Friday this “was clearly not the judgment we had hoped for.
“The issue of the public’s right to access over traditionally used trails and roads to (get to) public recreational resources such as rivers and lakes is very important to the public, and we had hoped the law would recognize this. We will be reading the judgment more thoroughly and decide on our next steps.”
In his 2018 ruling, Groves had gone out of his way to write a scorching epilogue to his decision that rebuked Victoria.
“It makes no sense to me,” Groves said, “that the Crown would retain ownership of the lakes, only for there to be no access.” He urged B.C. politicians to re-examine trespassing laws and “guarantee access to this precious public resource.”
The trial judge’s advocacy reflects widespread pressure on the B.C. NDP to bring in right-to-roam laws.
© 2021 Vancouver Sun, a division of Postmedia Network Inc. Reprinted in the Columbia Missourian with permission.