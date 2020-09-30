The George Caleb Bingham Gallery's new exhibit opened Tuesday and features the artwork of recent MU graduate Sumire Skye Tanai.
Taniai was born in Japan and relocated to the American Midwest as a young girl. Her new collection “Mooshu, Donkey, and the Floating Wor(l)ds” uses wall sculptures, block prints, watercolors and mixed media collages to reference her connection to the Midwest and Japan.
Due to COVID-19 health and safety restrictions, there will be no public reception. Instead, Tanai will discuss the inspiration for her latest artwork via Zoom from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7 More details on the session can be found on Bingham Gallery’s website.
The exhibit is open to the public and will be available through Oct 22.