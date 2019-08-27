Bird scooter prices have nearly tripled in cost per minute over the summer, while the company has implemented new features in the hopes of increasing safety.
Bird now charges $1 to board a scooter and 29 cents per minute thereafter. Before this summer, the company charged 10 cents per minute. This change, however, isn’t unique to Columbia; Bird has experimented with higher prices since April in cities such as Kansas City and Indianapolis.
Bird also began charging a minimum fee of $10 upfront to ride earlier this year, as a prepayment.
Bird has made some other changes to its scooter service. The company introduced “slow zones,” where the scooters’ speeds are automatically reduced. Most of those are on the MU campus, but the MKT Nature and Fitness Trail also is included. A series of beeps alert riders that their scooter is about to be slowed down remotely.
Bird is also charging riders a $100 fine if they park their scooters in a prohibited spot.
Christian Basi of the MU News Bureau said MU asked for the slow zones out of concern for traffic congestion and safety. The terms were clarified in the contract between Bird and MU that went into effect in May.
The contract also includes data access for MU, relating to campus safety. MU can now get real-time data from Bird regarding scooter crashes, total trips, routes, average distance and, upon request, individual rider information.
The contract does stipulate that Bird still complies with its privacy agreement with riders and does not reveal personal information.
There has been friction between Bird and Columbia residents ever since the company arrived in Columbia last year. The scooters have been popular among students, but city and campus authorities disliked the way Bird came to town with no advance notice and no business license.
Residents also have complained that the scooters too often block sidewalks or are otherwise parked in troublesome places.
Erin Sicht, a junior studying public health at MU, said she uses Bird scooters two to three times per week. She said that the price increase bothers her but that it probably won’t affect how she uses Bird.
“I like to use Birds because I work downtown,” Sicht said. “It makes it really easy to get to work from campus. I can get downtown in five minutes or less.”
Former MU student Trysten Ennis said he has used the scooters regularly. When he went to class and parked off campus, he would hop on a Bird and get to class much more quickly than by walking. That, he said, was cheaper than parking on campus.
Both the city and MU impound scooters found parked improperly, and they charge Bird a fee for the company to get them back. MU charges $100 for the initial impoundment, plus $50 per day.
The new fine for riders who park in the wrong places is intended to cover that cost. Bird riders are required to take a photo of their scooter once they’ve parked it.
Bird began its operations under the new MU contract with 300 scooters. Its fleet numbers can change daily, however. MU charges Bird $2 per day for each scooter deployed, an amount that is paid quarterly. This fee can potentially reach over $50,000 per quarter. Bird pays the city $1 per scooter per day.
Bird did not respond to requests for comment.