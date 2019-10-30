In April, Jackson Myer, a junior at MU, fractured his collarbone while riding a Bird Scooter. He was crossing Providence Road during rush hour.
“The traffic was at a standstill, so the drivers kind of waved me to go and pass them,” he said.
He was hit by a car in the middle lane.
“I kinda spun off and landed behind the car on the median,” he said. “The driver got out and took me to the Mizzou Urgent Care, and I broke my collarbone.”
Now, Myer is fully recovered — but it took two to three months to get there.
As a whole, Bird Scooter accidents have dropped since the start of this school year. Increased prices and reduced numbers of scooters might be responsible.
MU Health Care has seen less than 10 Bird-related accidents since classes started mid-August, said Eric Maze, an MU Health Care spokesperson. None of the injuries have been very serious, said Jennifer Horton, another MU Health Care spokesperson.
In the first few weeks after the scooters arrived in August 2018, University Hospital treated about 20 scooter accident victims, Horton said.
In the 2018-2019 school year, University Hospital saw fewer than 100 patients with scooter-related injuries.
Although there is not a concrete reason for the drop in accidents, it might have to do with the increase in scooter prices.
In 2018, Bird had to pay the university to get 144 scooters out of impound. The company paid $1,400 to the university to pick up their scooters, as previously reported by the Missourian.
The university impounds improperly parked scooters.
“Improperly parked Birds will be impounded and you (scooter users) may be fined up to $100 for not parking in the University of Missouri preferred parking areas on campus,” said Mackenzie Long, a Bird spokesperson.
The fine is supposed to cover the amount Bird pays to the university and the city. MU charges Bird $2 per day for each of the scooters. Bird also pays $1 per day to the city for each scooter.
The number of scooters has seemingly decreased from last year when they arrived.
“There is no running total in the agreement, it states between 150-500 Bird Scooters,” MU spokesman Christian Basi said.
During the summer, Bird increased its prices from 10 cents per minute to 29 cents per minute and added a $1 charge to board a scooter. Bird also began charging a minimum fee of $10 upfront to ride earlier this year, as a prepayment.
Bird now requires that the rider take photos of where they parked their scooter and fines the rider for parking in non-designated areas.
“Bird proactively shares information regarding the University of Missouri parking rules to encourage students, staff and campus visitors to respect pedestrians and park at bike racks,” Long said.
“I don’t think a lot of people know that they aren’t supposed to ride on the sidewalks, and they are supposed to ride them on the road like bikes. I think maybe doing a little bit more research rather than just accepting lots of terms and policies,” Myer said.
MU and MUPD are planning a short video to inform the community on how to properly ride electric scooters.
“The video will remind e-scooter riders to follow the rules of the road such as following stop signs, traffic lights and yield signs,” said Sara Diedrich, a Public Safety Information Specialist.
