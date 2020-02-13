Bitter cold temperatures in Columbia had residents bundled in layers Thursday. Those low temperatures are expected to continue into early Friday morning.

Columbia is expected to have temperatures below zero and a wind chill of minus 10 from Thursday night into early Friday morning, said Lewis Kanofsky of the National Weather Service. Throughout the day Friday, temperatures will rise into the upper 20s, and will dip into the lower 20s throughout the night.

A temporary overnight warming center is available to the public tonight from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., according to a news release from the city. The center, located at Wabash Bus Station, remains a resource to residents when the temperature goes below 9 degrees.

Although the city has not encountered any issues or emergencies with the weather, according to Brian Adkisson, a spokesperson for the city, home owners and renters should take precautions during extreme temperatures:

  • Allow faucets to lightly drip.
  • Keep cabinet doors open to prevent pipes inside from freezing.
  • Keep thermostats at constant temperatures at or above 60.
  • Close attached garage doors.

