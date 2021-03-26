Hunters will be allowed to kill a total of up to 40 black bears in Missouri during an inaugural hunting season scheduled for Oct. 18-27.
The Missouri Conservation Commission unanimously approved quotas for the season at its Friday morning meeting in Joplin. Mike Hubbard, deputy director of the Missouri Conservation Department, called it a "historic moment."
The population of black bears in the state is growing at an average rate of 9% per year, and the bears' range is expanding south of the Missouri River, furbearer biologist Laura Conlee told commissioners. She estimated that the population now stands at 800 to 1,000 bears, and that there are about 8,000 black bears combined in Missouri, Oklahoma and Arkansas.
Oklahoma and Arkansas already have bear hunting seasons. Missouri biologists examined Arkansas hunting data in an effort to establish appropriate quotas for a Missouri season, Conlee said.
Conlee estimated that if hunters kill 40 bears in the fall, the growth rate of the population would remain at about 4%. She also said that hunting quotas and permit distributions assume a hunter success rate of about 10%. Hunters will not be allowed to use dogs or bait in their pursuit of bears.
The Conservation Department has established three bear management zones that together comprise every county south of the Missouri River. The commission approved the following permit allocations and harvest quotas for those zones.
- Zone 1 in southwest and south-central Missouri: 200 permits, with a maximum kill of 20 bears. Twenty permits would be guaranteed to go to qualified landowners.
- Zone 2 in southeast and east-central Missouri: 150 permits, with a maximum kill quota of 15 bears. Fifteen permits would go to qualified landowners.
- Zone 3 in southwest, west-central and central Missouri: 50 permits, with a maximum kill quota of five bears. Five permits would go to qualified landowners.
Conlee said the quotas represent a cap on the number of bears that could be killed and not a target. The director of the Conservation Department could halt the hunting season if hunters succeed at a higher rate than expected.
"A bear-hunting season in our state will provide opportunities for Missourians to participate in the sustainable harvest of this valuable wildlife species," Conless said in a news release after the meeting. "As our black bear population continues to grow, a highly regulated hunting season will be an essential part of population management into the future. The timing and length of the season, allowed hunting methods, and a limited permit allocation coupled with a limited harvest quota will ensure a sustainable harvest of our growing bear population."
Hunting hours will be a half-hour before sunrise to a half-hour after sunset. Hunters will be allowed to use both archery and firearms equipment with allowable methods being the same as those for deer and elk, except the use of an atlatl.
Only one bear per permit can be taken, and hunters will be restricted to taking only lone bears and not those known to be in the presence of others bears, including female black bears with cubs.
"Bears may not be disturbed, pushed, harassed or taken from a den," the news release said.
Bear hunters must wear hunter orange, make reasonable efforts to retrieve shot bears and may not leave or abandon commonly edible portions of the bear.
All bears killed will have to be telechecked by 10 p.m. on the day they're taken, and they must remain intact as a field-dressed carcass or quartered until telechecked. The Conservation Department will require that successful hunters submit a tooth from their bear within 10 days of killing it to help with bear research and management.
Hunters who get permits will be required to call the Conservation Department each day they intent to hunt to check whether the quota for their management zone has been reached.
Hunters will be able to apply for permits from May 1 to May 31 and will learn by July 1 if they will receive one. The application fee is $10. Only Missouri residents can apply, and they can do so on the Conservation Department's website, through its MO Hunting cell phone app or by calling 1-800-392-4115.
Those selected will be able to buy a permit for $25. They must be at least 11 and have completed a hunter education course, or be exempt from that requirement.