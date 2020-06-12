The daily protest against racial injustice brought approximately 70 people together Friday night at Boone County Courthouse.
Before the protest started, one organizer said he thinks the protest needs to be more organized and safe because more and more kids attend the rally every day.
At least ten kids attended the rally. Cali Walton, a 6-year-old girl who was brought by her mom, led chants like “black lives matter” and “I can’t breathe.”
One speaker, who said she was 57, urged a stop to the killing. She said she wanted it to stop because she planned to have more grandkids.
“Say his name,” one of the organizers said. “George Floyd,” protesters responded.
Demarco Winston, one of the protest organizers, said he has been struggling with racism his whole life and it’s time to change.
Protesters lay down on the ground in the intersection of North Providence Road and East Worley Street for eight minutes and 46 seconds to symbolize the final moments of George Floyd’s life.
Protest organizers talked about several testimonial events such as the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which abolished slavery in the U.S., passed by Congress on Jan. 31, 1865, and ratified on Dec. 6 that year. They stressed how those events relate to what they are doing now to strengthen their voices.
The protesters returned to the Boone County Courthouse for more speeches around 8:14 p.m.