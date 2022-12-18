Black children and adults are reported missing in Columbia at a rate far exceeding their percentage of the population.
As of early December, there were 47 missing people in Columbia. Black adults made up more than a quarter of the missing adults, and Black children made up more than 57% of missing children.
In contrast, Columbia’s Black population is just over 11%, lower than the national average of around 13%. The disproportionate rate mirrors a national trend.
Nation compared to Missouri
As of 2021, more than 520,000 people were reported missing nationwide, with almost 40% of those being people of color. More than 138,000 of those were children of color.
Black children tend to go missing at a higher rate than their white counterparts.
In Missouri, 1,295 people were reported missing as of Dec. 10, and almost 43% of them were Black.
Missing people of color, especially women and girls, rarely receive as much media attention as white women in a phenomenon known as “missing white woman syndrome.”
When a white woman goes missing, there are more resources and time put into finding that woman while women of color receive less empathy. BIPOC women (Black, indigenous, people of color) are often seen as “responsible for their circumstances,” U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-New York, said during a congressional hearing.
In that subcommittee hearing in Washington, D.C., earlier this year, Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Illinois, introduced the Protect Black Women and Girls Act to examine this and other key issues. Other acts calling for the protection of BIPOC women were also introduced.
“There’s so many dangers out there,” said Marianne Asher Chapman, co-founder of Missouri Missing. “Number One would be sex trafficking. Forty percent of the sex-trafficked people are Black women. Fifty-three of those females are juveniles.”
Other factors include many Black people who are considered impoverished and therefore not able to invest in sufficient resources to find a missing loved one. Black people are often incorrectly assumed to be involved in criminal activity, and their disappearances are then assumed to be a result of a crime they took part in.
Children of color are often labeled initially as runaways, causing a delayed response by police officers, according to the Black and Missing Foundation. Officials with the Boone County Sheriff’s Department and Columbia Police Department say this is not the case locally.
“I don’t like that, and I think that that term (runaway) should be abolished because when we hear that on a regular basis, it just normalizes it” and slows the response of law enforcement, Chapman said.
Who is a missing person?
Law enforcement agencies have different protocols for investigating a missing person case. In Missouri, it varies from agency to agency.
“It depends on the actual situation itself,” Cpl. Kyle Green of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Many of the Black adults and children in the Columbia/Boone County area went missing this year or in 2021.
Green said that the investigating agency will look into a missing person case when it is reported to them and that the process of the investigation is on a case-by-case scenario. The highway patrol does not investigate missing person cases but receives information about them from the investigating agency and the National Crime Information Center.
“If a child is missing, let’s say a school bus thing, and they were supposed to be home at 4 o’clock, then usually it’s going to be a missing person that’s going to be looked into immediately,” Green said, as opposed to a situation where a 25-year-old hasn’t been heard from for a while.
There is a common notion that families should wait 24-48 hours to report a missing person, regardless of the situation. However, in Missouri, there is no time limit to report a missing person, and no law enforcement agency can delay a missing person’s investigation because of a time limit.
“You see that on television,” said Capt. Brian Leer of the Boone County Sheriff’s Department. “That’s not the case here.”
The Highway Patrol has a list of all missing persons within the state on its website. Listed are date of birth, gender, the date they went missing, race, the county where they were reported missing, the agency investigating the case and a picture and poster if applicable.
Chapman, co-founder of Missouri Missing, recommends that families file a report as soon as possible.
“To this day, there are still police agencies that are telling families they have to wait 48 hours to file a missing person, and that is an absolute myth,” Chapman said.
Chapman’s daughter, Angie Yarnell, went missing in 2003 at the age of 28. Yarnell’s husband was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and served four years of his seven-year sentence, but her remains still haven’t been found. Chapman founded the organization based in Jefferson City that helps families find missing loved ones.
“Some people just get a lot of attention,” she said. “Others don’t, and we will see that more in the African-American community.”