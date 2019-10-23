The League of Women Voters of Columbia-Boone County is hosting a program about the role of black women during the suffrage movement as part of the organization's recognition of the 100-year anniversary of the 19th Amendment.
April Langley, who is chair of the MU Black Studies Department and an associate professor of English, will speak 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Columbia Public Library. Her speech, titled "Bonded Justice: Race, Class, Gender and Suffrage," is one of several local programs seeking to commemorate the 100-year anniversary.
Dec. 11 is the 100-year anniversary of the Columbia chapter of the league, said Pam Springsteel, board member of the league and chair of its 100-years committee.
The league will host a lunch-and-learn event in December to inform members of the community about women from Columbia who made a difference during the suffrage movement.
The event is cosponsored by the Columbia Public Library, the League of Women Voters and the Columbia chapter of the NAACP.
Refreshments for the event will be available in the library's Friends Room at 6:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.