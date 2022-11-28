A Columbia man pleaded guilty Monday to 11 charges of deceptive business practices and financial exploitation of the elderly. 

Blake Mahoney, 29, was arrested in January after multiple complaints to the Better Business Bureau that his company, MO State Construction, had failed to follow through on contracted building projects after receiving upfront payment.  

  • 13th Circuit Court reporter studying journalism and political science. Reach me at ascheve@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at (573) 882-5700.

