A Columbia man pleaded guilty Monday to 11 charges of deceptive business practices and financial exploitation of the elderly.
Blake Mahoney, 29, was arrested in January after multiple complaints to the Better Business Bureau that his company, MO State Construction, had failed to follow through on contracted building projects after receiving upfront payment.
Judge Kevin Crane agreed to delay sentencing until early February in order to provide Mahoney time to pay $20,000 in restitution to the Missouri Office of the Attorney General.
Both parties agreed to a suspended execution of sentence if Mahoney pays restitution by Feb. 6, meaning he will forgo prison time and instead be placed on probation.
Mahoney had been charged with seven counts of deceptive business practices and four counts of financial exploitation of an elderly or disabled person.
Reports to the bureau detailed instances where the company began construction projects after a down payment but never finished them or provided a refund.
According to Better Business Bureau files, a Columbia woman reported that she hired the contractor in 2020 to replace her roof and siding. She paid $8,000 to the business in two installments, but the woman said the project was abandoned after she submitted the second check.
A woman from Gravois Mills told the Better Business Bureau she hired the company in 2019 to build a garage and do excavation work on her property near the Lake of the Ozarks. She paid the company $25,000, but only some excavation work was done before the builder left and kept the down payment.
A jury trial had been set for Nov. 30.