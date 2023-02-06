Blake Mahoney was sentenced to supervised probation after pleading guilty to four cases of deceptive business practices and financial exploitation of the elderly.
Mahoney pled guilty Nov. 28, and his sentencing was delayed to allow time for him to pay partial restitution.
The plea deal included suspending the combined eight years Mahoney would serve in Department of Corrections if $20,000 were paid in restitution by Monday.
A representative for the attorney general's office confirmed in Boone County Circuit Court Monday that the $20,000 had been paid.
Mahoney was arrested in January 2022 after multiple complaints to the Better Business Bureau that his company, MO State Construction, failed to finish contracted projects after receiving payment upfront.
The Better Business Bureau had given the company the lowest possible grade of F in February 2021 after reports detailed numerous instances where Mahoney took payments for materials that were never delivered and failed to issue refunds.
He still owes restitution payments to both the attorney general's office and Boone County Circuit Court, which he must pay under the terms of his probation.