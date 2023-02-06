Blake Mahoney was sentenced to supervised probation after pleading guilty to four cases of deceptive business practices and financial exploitation of the elderly. 

Mahoney pled guilty Nov. 28, and his sentencing was delayed to allow time for him to pay partial restitution. 

  • 13th Circuit Court reporter studying journalism and political science. Reach me at ascheve@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at (573) 882-5700.

