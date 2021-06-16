Fresh blacktop on Columbia roads is a welcome improvement, but members of a Columbia Facebook are wondering where the lanes are.
A conversation You Know You’re From Columbia when... has featured complaints and speculation about why the city has yet to paint lane stripes on Vandiver Drive in north Columbia, on West Boulevard and on South Sixth, East Walnut and East Ash streets downtown. Capital Paving was contracted by the city to do the mill and overlay work, according to two news releases from the Public Works Department. Now that their job is finished, the city will soon take care of striping.
West Boulevard and Vandiver Road, where guide marks already have put down, will receive their stripes by July 4, city engineering supervisor Seth Nelson said. The downtown streets will be painted within two weeks, and that work will be done at night to avoid paint smears from traffic.
Nelson said the delay was necessary because workers were being trained to paint the stripes by refreshing faded paint on other streets that was becoming hard to see at night. It has nothing to do with a shortage of street paint that the Associated General Contractors of America have acknowledged is an issue elsewhere in the country.
Meanwhile, Stadium Drive has also been milled but not yet repaved, adding to residents’ frustration. Posters on the Facebook page have said the rough surface is hard on tires.
MoDOT is responsible for fixing Stadium, also known as Highway 740. Area Engineer Kirsten Munck told the Missourian that the paving won’t begin until after July 4.
Milling and overlaying a street is roughly five times more expensive than other options such as chipping-and-sealing but is around five to 10 times cheaper than reconstruction, according to the city of Columbia’s website.