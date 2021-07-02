Blind Boone Home: A Columbia treasure worth sharing

Although John W. “Blind” Boone died nearly a century ago without the recognition he deserved, his home in Columbia remains, glowing luminous inspiration for the Black and disabled communities.
The ragtime composer and pianist is now regarded as an important figure in the history of late 19th- and early 20th-century music and one of most remarkable people to have called Columbia home.
The Victorian home at 10 N. Fourth St., where he lived in 1889 after he had married until he died in 1927, opened as a public landmark in 2016 after more than 15 years of renovation.
During the CoMo 200 bicentennial celebration this weekend, the home will be given considerable attention with tours, a Blind Boone birthday celebration and an open house on the schedule.
• A celebration of Blind Boone’s 155th birthday will be held at 9 p.m. Friday at the home with food, drinks and live entertainment. Tickets are $25.
• Tours of the African-American Heritage Trail at 9 and 11 a.m. Saturday will start at the Blind Boone Home.
• An all-day open house will be held at the home Saturday and Sunday.
Blind Boone was born in 1864, the son of a freed slave and a Union soldier, in the small town of Miami, Missouri. He attended the Missouri School for the Blind in St. Louis after losing his sight as an infant. His eyes were removed to cure an infection, and his eyelids were sewn shut.
Hearing and touch made up for his loss, and Boone went on to master the piano. According to documents in the Missouri State Historical Society, he became an intrepid performer. Between his first performance Jan. 18, 1880, and 1913, Boone gave more than 7,200 concerts and traveled 144,000 miles, sometimes giving a number of concerts a day.
The Boone Home is one of the few remnants of the community African-Americans built in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The pianist lived in the predominantly African-American neighborhood of Sharp End.
Decades later, Sharp End was, for the most part, erased from the city by urban renewal. The African-American Heritage Trail and other efforts are trying to restore that history.
In many ways, Boone suffered a similar fate. There is no reason why Boone is less known than other ragtime musicians — urban renewal, uneven emphasis on Black history until recently and the absence of recorded pieces by Boone himself are all likely factors.
Other Black ragtime composers, including the renowned Scott Joplin, have become known over the world, with his music preserved and even revived in new stagings of his opera, “Treemonisha.”
Given the shared experiences of both artists, this makes the obscurity of Boone’s music in the 21st century even more puzzling. This complicated question of why Boone has been given less recognition compared to Joplin vexes Libby Roberts, interim director of the Budds Center for American Music Studies.
Joplin was rediscovered and brought into the spotlight retrospectively, Roberts said.
“There is no reason we can’t do that with Blind Boone,” she added. “The things we have done to get Joplin visible again just have not happened with him as much.”
If Joplin helped pave the way for jazz, Boone helped pave the way for Joplin, she said.
“Joplin is a great example of ragtime, but Boone is priceless because he came before Joplin,” Roberts said. “He is in that unrecorded era of the transition between black folk music and the ragtime era — really a forerunner for Joplin.”
Columbia has worked hard in recent years to recognize Boone’s legacy. Along with the Second Missionary Baptist Church, the Blind Boone Home is one of the most recognizable pieces of Sharp End left after urban renewal swept most of the neighborhood away in the 1960s.
At one point Boone’s home was at risk, plagued by structural issues and termites. In the late ‘90s, however, at the instigation of then-Mayor Darwin Hindman, the John William Boone Heritage Foundation was established to restore the musician’s home to its 1880s glory and preserve Boone’s memory.
For Greg Olson, the foundation’s recording secretary, as well as a historian and independent scholar, the building represents various pieces of Boone’s 63-year life span but also speaks to why he was forgotten by some.
“This neighborhood was obliterated, and the people who wanted to keep this area in the memory of the town were African-American,” Olson said.
“Quite frankly if you are a white person in Columbia, you don’t have to think about it ,” Olson said. “If you are an African-American person living in Columbia and you had your business bought out for some money, but not enough to start over, you’re not going to forget that, and your family is not going to forget that.”
Awareness of Sharp End, as well as Blind Boone, has arguably increased over time with the efforts of the foundation and of the Sharp End Heritage Committee to create the African-American Heritage Trail.
For Olson, giving Blind Boone more recognition is, first and foremost, about creating a more accommodating space for Black history in Columbia. By giving the public access to the home, Olson hopes that the memory of Boone will be resurrected along with that of Sharp End.
“I am more optimistic because I do see that happening,” he said. “A lot of people have been working really hard to make African-American history in Columbia more visible through the trail markers, and like the house, we also see that as a part of our mission.”
“We want this house to be more visible, we want it to be more of an integral part of the community for gatherings and concerts and recitals, and so we’re hoping that all of that will kind of bring Boone back up.”