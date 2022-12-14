The Guitar Building on the corner of Eighth and Walnut

The Guitar Building on the corner of Eighth and Walnut on Thursday in Columbia. A Wednesday Facebook post from the Columbia Public Works Department advised pedestrians and bikers to avoid the area surrounding the building.

 Valeryia Zakharyk/Missourian

Updated Information

This story has been updated with information from the Columbia Public Works Department. 

Non-structural wall elements of the Guitar Building collapsed on Thursday morning, according to a tweet from the Columbia Public Works Department.

Contractors with Professional Contractors and Engineers Inc. received a call around 10:30 a.m. to investigate the site, located at the corner of Eighth Street and Walnut Street. The collapsing wall is visible from the north side of the building on Eighth Street.

