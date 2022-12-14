Non-structural wall elements of the Guitar Building collapsed on Thursday morning, according to a tweet from the Columbia Public Works Department.
Contractors with Professional Contractors and Engineers Inc. received a call around 10:30 a.m. to investigate the site, located at the corner of Eighth Street and Walnut Street. The collapsing wall is visible from the north side of the building on Eighth Street.
A block of East Walnut Street, surrounding sidewalks and the alleyway between The Blue Note and Guitar Building are closed to pedestrians and motorists. As engineers investigate the structure, the building has been fully evacuated until further notice.
“There’s a wall that’s coming down on the roof,” a contractor with PCE said. “It’s collapsing inward.”
The head contractor stated there will be a full structural inspection Thursday afternoon.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Columbia Fire Department was dispatched to investigate the Guitar Building following a report that the building may be at risk of collapse.
The root of the concern was the visibly bowing brick parapet wall lining the building's roof, which elicited fears that rubble may fall to the street below if the structure crumbled. A Wednesday Facebook post from the Columbia Public Works Department advised pedestrians and bikers to avoid the area surrounding the building.
The Guitar Building has housed various Columbia businesses and offices since its construction was completed in 1911.
The Missourian's Allie Santini contributed to this report.