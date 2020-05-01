The American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive in honor of Karen Waters for the fourth consecutive year from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 14 at Immaculate Conception Church in Owensville.
Karen Waters was diagnosed with a rare condition called Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome. This illness destroys red blood cells and affects only three out of every million people each year.
Between undergoing several red blood cell transfusions and a complete plasma exchange, Waters had received 147 blood products.
"The doctors felt that a complete plasma exchange is what was needed to save my life," Waters said. "So, as we started that, and being a healthy adult, you know, I had never really given much thought about blood transfusion and being a donor. But when you get 147 units, it's extremely humbling."
While Waters was in the hospital receiving treatment, she began to think of ways to give back to people in similar situations. After getting know a few members from the American Red Cross, Waters was able to develop a blood drive as a way to reach out to her community.
"Me and my family were trying to figure out a way to kind of give back," Waters said. "Every time that they hung the plasma, it was just an enormous and overwhelming thankfulness, you know."
After receiving treatment for HUS, Waters was diagnosed with a type of blood cancer, called Waldenstrom's disease, in 2018. While Waters continues to receive treatment, she is encouraging others to help save lives by being a blood donor.
"I would thank God for that person and that sort of thing," Waters said. "I just couldn't get it out of my head that it took so many people to save my life, and if that product wasn't available, I would have died."
Blood is needed every two seconds to respond to patient emergencies in the U.S., according to a news release from the Red Cross. The COVID-19 pandemic has made it crucial that blood donors continue to participate in donating blood.
In order to maintain a sufficient blood supply during the pandemic, each Red Cross blood drive is taking additional precautionary measures to protect donors and staff against the virus, according to the release. This includes social distancing and mandatory use of face masks for donors and staff participating in the drive.
“We have had three very successful blood drives, and I hope we can continue it this year,” Waters said. “This blood drive is the only way I could truly thank those who helped save my life. In this current situation, it is even more important than ever to have blood readily available and to keep the blood supply stable.”
All types of blood are needed; however, donors with types O, A negative and B negative blood are encouraged to make a Power Red donation, according to the release.
A Power Red donor gives a concentrated dose of red blood cells during a single donation by separating red blood cells from other components in the blood, which maximizes their impact. During this type of donation, the plasma and platelets are returned to the donor, according to the release.
To donate, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor app, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS to make an appointment. The local office in Columbia is accepting donations most days of the week at 1511 S. Providence Road. Appointments are required.
Donors are required to come prepared with a donor card, driver license or two other forms of identification at check-in, according to the release. Those who are 17 years of age, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health might be eligible to donate blood. Donors that are 16 years of age need parental consent, where allowed by state law, according to the release.
"I think there is a huge need for awareness, and I think it's normal that people don't give much thought about giving blood," Waters said. "So, we just want to try to give back and do what we can to increase the awareness for the need."