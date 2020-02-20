The Mike Bloomberg presidential campaign is coming to Columbia with a host of events Friday to share information about the candidate.
"Our strategy is basically to build a presence," said Amanda Galloway, a communications director with the Mike Bloomberg 2020 campaign. "There haven't been any candidates that have come to Missouri to hear from voters or build a relationship with voters."
Roya Massoudnia, the statewide organizing director for Bloomberg, and Samuel Rebmann, his Missouri deputy political director, will be hosting a donuts and coffee event where they'll be discussing Bloomberg and his campaign. The event will be from 8 to 10 a.m. at Harold's Donuts, 114 S. Ninth St.
At 11 a.m. at RagTag Cinema, 10 Hitt St., the campaign will be screening a speech Bloomberg gave in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on ending the racial wealth gap.
Finally, from 5 to 7 p.m., the campaign is hosting a student-centered event at the Heidelberg, 410 S. Ninth St. Massoudnia and Rebmann will be there to discuss the campaign.
Galloway said that the Bloomberg campaign has 42 full time staff members and approximately 1,500 volunteers in the state.
"Our message is really one of how we need to get Trump out of the White House," Galloway said.