Matt Gerding is stepping down from his position as co-president of FPC Live, the operating company of The Blue Note and Rose Music Hall. 

Gerding and co-president Scott Leslie will continue to own both buildings, which they bought in 2014. The two have been business partners for 16 years.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Community reporter, fall 2022 Reach me at ianwesselhoff@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

  • Assistant city editor for city and county government. Reach me at hope.davis@mail.missouri.edu, on Twitter at @hopedavistweets or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you