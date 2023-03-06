Matt Gerding is stepping down from his position as co-president of FPC Live, the operating company of The Blue Note and Rose Music Hall.
Gerding and co-president Scott Leslie will continue to own both buildings, which they bought in 2014. The two have been business partners for 16 years.
He wrote in an email to the Missourian that his decision was made in part to dedicate more time to his family.
"I've been dumping most of my energy into work and building companies for 16 years, so the thing I'm looking forward to most immediately is taking a breath for a minute, doing everything I can to support my wife and her growing business in Madison and spending more time with my two kids," Gerding wrote.
Though he doesn't have detailed plans about what will come next, he said he has plenty of ideas.
"Having some time to sit with those ideas and plan for the lifestyle and work-life balance that I want for myself and my family is a blessing," he wrote.
In December 2017, FPC Live acquired the business of Majestic Live, which was then the operator of several venues including The Blue Note and Rose Music Hall.
In January 2018, Live Nation, a major live entertainment company, announced that it would acquire a majority interest in Frank Productions, FPC Live's parent company. Live Nation is a partner in the operations of The Blue Note and Rose Music Hall, but does not own the real estate, as Gerding and Leslie lease the buildings to FPC Live as the operator.