U.S. Senator Roy Blunt, R-Mo., will be at MU on Wednesday to participate in a roundtable discussion about the vaccine rollout, as well as the opioid epidemic and mental health treatment.
According to a news release from the senator's office, the roundtable will take place at 12:45 p.m. at Walsworth Family Columns Club.
In addition to Blunt, the discussion will include a multitude of university and other professionals, according to the release. University of Missouri President Mun Choi will be present, along with other university administrators and experts in medicine, psychiatry, neuroscience, COVID-19 safety and agriculture.
Blunt said in a March release that he supports personal deliberation and choice but that getting as many Americans vaccinated as possible was the key to the country reopening.
"Having the vaccine is the way that gets our economy back to normal. It's the way that gets our families back to normal," Blunt said.
Blunt is Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies. The subcommittee's 2021 bill pursued funding for medical research, fighting the opioid and stimulant epidemics, early childhood programs, Career and Technical Education and workforce programs.
He was also involved with the signing of the 2014 Excellence in Mental Health Act, which expanded community mental health services and created Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics, which provide mental health services. Missouri has participated in the program since 2017.