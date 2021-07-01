U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt made a stop at ThermAvant Technologies on Thursday morning as a part of a statewide tour to talk with folks about their efforts to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
After touring ThermAvant, which manufactures thermal-mechanical products for aero-defense and high-tech industries at its plant at 2508 Paris Road, Blunt sat down for a conversation with representatives of the company; city officials, including Mayor Brian Treece; and representatives of Regional Economic Development, Inc. and the Columbia Chamber of Commerce.
Blunt, R-Mo., began by expressing how important COVID-19 vaccines are as people return to the workforce. Missouri has seen a recent spike in coronavirus cases, particularly in southwestern counties, and it lags behind much of the country in the rate of vaccinations. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that just 39% of Missouri residents are fully vaccinated, according to the Associated Press.
"This is a critical time for businesses," he said. "It's important for us to step up."
Blunt continued to discuss the economy issues plaguing Missouri, and to a greater extent, the nation. He said the primary challenges to an economic recovery are a labor shortage and the high cost of goods required for manufacturing.
"The Fed believes (the high costs of input goods) are a product of the economy starting back up," Blunt said, adding that he believes more people will begin returning to work since Missouri opted out of federal COVID-19 unemployment benefits, which officially ended June 12.
"We're just now seeing how smaller checks going out will affect things," Blunt said.
Blunt also talked about the importance of improving the state's transportation and broadband infrastructure. In late April, he and U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., reintroduced the Reinventing Economic Partnerships and Infrastructure Redevelopment Act, which aims to close America’s widening infrastructure gap and create jobs by establishing an Infrastructure Financing Authority to provide loans and loan guarantees to boost investment in infrastructure, according to a news release.
"It’s time we really need to focus on infrastructure," Blunt said Thursday morning. "There's probably no constitutional right to Netflix, but we have to make sure broadband is accessible for school and work from home."
"Good infrastructure policy, particularly transportation, is good for the country but really good for us," he added.
Blunt said in an April interview with Chris Wallace on "Fox News Sunday" that President Joe Biden's $2.25 trillion infrastructure plan is bloated, arguing that only about 30% of it deals with what has been traditionally known as infrastructure. He said the president could get an "easy win" if he would scale back his proposal.