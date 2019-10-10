The Columbia Board of Public Health unanimously passed a motion to have a letter about potential solutions to youth e-cigarette use drafted and sent to the Columbia City Council on Thursday.
Ginny Chadwick spoke to the board about the health risks of vaping. Chadwick, a health sciences adjunct assistant professor at MU and former Columbia City Council member, discussed how the use of e-cigarettes among middle school and high school students has increased between 2017 and 2018.
E-cigarette usage increased by 78% between 2017 and 2018 among high school students across the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Chadwick described the surge in vaping across the country as “reversing of decades of public health work.”
She explained to the board how JUUL, a popular brand of e-cigarettes, paid 1,500 smokers to push their product on social media.
Chadwick, who works with Tobacco 21, also introduced different policies to combat the increased use of e-cigarettes by minors that other city and state governments have adopted. The policy ideas ranged from a ban on all flavored e-cigarettes to raising the age to purchase nicotine-containing products from 18 to 21. Columbia adopted a ban on tobacco and e-cigarette sales to people under the age of 21 in 2014.
Tobacco 21 is a national campaign aimed at raising the minimum legal age for tobacco and nicotine sales in the United States to 21, according to their website.
Chadwick was not the only speaker at the meeting Thursday night.
Michelle Shikles spoke to the board about the “Stand Up For Your Health” campaign.
The campaign “is a joint venture between Columbia Public Schools and Columbia/Boone County Public Health & Human Services Department,” according to previous Missourian reporting.
Shikles explained how radio ads will be aired on platforms such as Spotify and iHeartRadio.
Posters and fliers will be placed in Boone County schools. The campaign is targeting youth of Boone County between the ages of 13 to 21 years old.
Ads on Snapchat and Instagram, which cannot be skipped, will also target the same population as well.
The campaign, which costs roughly $10,000, is paid for by a grant from the county. The ads will run for six weeks, Shikles said.
The board tentatively agreed to send the letter before November.