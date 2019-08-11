One person died and another was seriously injured in two separate boating incidents at Lake of the Ozarks Saturday.
Thomas Moore, 59, of St. Louis died after falling off his Sea Doo jet ski around 6 p.m. He was driving behind a family member’s boat when they noticed his watercraft adrift without him as they were traveling downstream, according to an incident report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
He was found "face down in the water" and pronounced dead on the scene by the Camden County Medical Examiner at 6:45 p.m. Troopers said he was wearing a life jacket and it is not clear how he fell off the watercraft.
Earlier in the day, Ashley Watschinger, 20, of Illinois, was seriously injured after being struck by a pontoon boat.
Watschinger and another passenger were thrown into the water when their Sea Doo turned in front of an Avalon pontoon boat driven by Michelle Ray, 45, of Bonne Terre. Ray attempted to avoid the two of them, but struck Ashley, according to the incident report.
Watschinger was transported to Lake Regional Hospital by ambulance and later flown to University Hospital in Columbia with serious injuries.
