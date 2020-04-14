The body of a man found dead in Perche Creek on April 7 has been identified as that of Orson M. Hager, 39, of Columbia, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Department. 

Hager's family has been notified, but a death investigation is ongoing. 

"We are still unable to comment as to the time, cause or location of death," the Sheriff's Department said in a Facebook post. 

Anyone having information related to this case is asked to contact the Boone County Sheriff's Department at 875-1111 or CrimeStoppers at 875-TIPS.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.