Columbia police officers, Boone County Sheriff's Department deputies and the Mid-Missouri Bomb Squad all responded a bomb threat involving a bus in the parking lot of the Midway Travel Plaza.

At about 10 a.m. Saturday morning, police were dispatched to the 6400 block of West Highway 40, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Department.

A passenger on a westbound interstate bus found a note indicating the possible presence of a bomb, and the bus driver stopped in the parking lot of Spirit of '76 fireworks and Midway Travel Plaza.

The Mid-Missouri Bomb Squad searched the bus, but found no explosives or weapons, and the bus continued along its way.

  Public Health and Safety reporter, fall 2019

