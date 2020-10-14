Columbia citizens of all ages are invited to get into the Halloween spirit with a "Jack-O'-Lantern Jamboree" from 7 to 8 p.m. Oct 23 at the Columbia Public Library.
Anyone is welcome to submit a festive carved pumpkin creation for display at the jamboree.
In the past few years, the library has hosted indoor pumpkin-decorating contests. This year, because of social distancing protocols, the pumpkin event was re-imagined to be held outdoors.
Families can jump in their cars, with their apple cider and spooky music on hand, to enjoy a safe, drive-by community display of illuminated pumpkins. They will be placed on the outer wall of the library's south parking lot, according to the library website.
All interested parties must fill out a Google Form on the Daniel Boone Regional Library website. The form asks for a name, email address and the number of jack-o'-lanterns that will be submitted.
The library will send out an email to the participants, with instructions and reminders, as well as printable carving patterns and ideas.
Pumpkin submissions may be turned in between 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Oct. 22 and until noon Oct. 23 at the library, 100 W. Broadway.
Attendees should be on the look out for spooky surprises, such as the Sanderson sisters from "Hocus Pocus."
Sarah Howard, the library's youth and community services manager, said the event should be fun for families.
"They can see their library in a whole different light," Howard said.