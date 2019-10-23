A week after Ragtag Film Society cut ties with The Crossing over a sermon about gender identity, Skylark Bookshop held a “Lit Lunch” to discuss transgender characters in literature.
“We have various topics but this topic kind of had a lot of social media chatter last week, and it made sense to pull these books together that address transgender characters or deal with transgender people,” said Beth Shapiro, who works at the bookstore. The “Lit Lunch” is a weekly event.
Shapiro pulled about 15 books about transgender characters. About 20 people attended the event. Among them was Keith Simon, co-lead pastor at The Crossing.
He didn’t want to be interviewed. Simon said he didn’t want to take the spotlight off the talk.
Trisha Chauthary saw an invite to the event on Facebook, and said she saw it as a great opportunity to educate herself.
“I’ve been keeping up with the conversation that has been happening in the community recently with respect to spirituality, religion and gender identity,” Chauthary said.
Recommended books included Laurie Frankel’s “This is How it Always Is” and Brian Katcher’s “Almost Perfect.”
These talks are an opportunity for the community to see the interesting books out there, learn more about inclusion and acquire some factual knowledge about the topics discussed, Shapiro said.