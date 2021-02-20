Boone County Courthouse and Callaway Court will increase occupancy limits for courtrooms and scale back some COVID-19 restrictions beginning Monday.
The change in regulations is in accord with Supreme Court Operating Directive Phase 2, according to a news release. The directives were developed by the state supreme court in the summer of 2020 to guide the courts' response to COVID-19.
In the second phase, face masks are required in all public court areas and during proceedings. Twenty-five is the maximum number of people allowed in courtrooms, jury assembly rooms and other areas at once (10 in the first phase.)
The courts will also increase in-person meetings, "including the most extraordinary, pressing and urgent grand and petit jury proceedings," according to the court order for the second phase. However, judges and court staff will continue to use video conferencing to limit in-person court appearances.