Boone County officials reported Monday that a fiber line cut in the Century Link network has interrupted communications with the 9-1-1 joint communications center.
The service interruption is impacting 69,894 customers from reaching 911 Emergency Services, according to a press release from Boone County Joint Communications.
Individuals needing assistance are being advised to go to the nearest fire station, police department or hospital.
The press release said there is no estimate at this time of how long it will take to restore service.
The Century Link Help Team tweeted Monday that a fiber cut is affecting customers in Kansas and Missouri.