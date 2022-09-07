A Boone County assistant fire chief, who died last year, was posthumously awarded the Red, White and Blue Heart Award at the Missouri Public Safety Awards ceremony.
The newly created award, presented by Gov. Mike Parson, honors individuals who were seriously injured or killed in the line of duty.
Bryant Gladney served as assistant chief of the Boone County Fire Protection District and died in December. His vehicle was struck by a tractor-trailer traveling along Interstate 70 while he was trying to direct traffic away from a crash.
Twenty-three first responders and four civilians from across the state were awarded Missouri Public Safety Medals at this year’s ceremony Wednesday in Jefferson City for courageous acts of valor in 2021.
“Each of today’s accounts serve as a testament to the brave and honorable service that Missouri first responders provide,” said Sandra Karsten, director of the Missouri Department of Public Safety.
The ceremony, held in the Missouri State Highway Patrol Law Enforcement Training Academy Gymnasium, began with a prayer and ended with a moment of silence for those who were killed in the line of duty and received an award.
Guests, honorees and first responders alike rose out of their seats and applauded as Bryant Gladney’s son, Shaun Gladney, was presented with the Red, White and Blue Heart Award in his father’s honor.
Shaun Gladney is one of the managers of the Bryant Gladney Foundation, which is committed to continuing Gladney’s legacy through helping students receive paramedic training and education, according to the website for the foundation.
Through donations, the foundation was able to create the Bryant Gladney Paramedic Education Scholarship, which awarded $1,000 to five students enrolled in paramedic programs across the country to put toward their tuition.
Gladney served 25 years as a paramedic, later transitioning to the Boone County Fire Protection District where he mentored others in paramedicine.
“We just want to continue his tradition of excellent education, and we want to help as many students become great paramedics as we can,” Shaun Gladney said. “They can’t do that with his teaching anymore, but we can’t wait to do that with our financial resources. That’s our goal.”