A Boone County Fire Protection District assistant chief was killed Wednesday morning while responding to a crash on Interstate 70.
Assistant Chief Bryant Gladney was on the scene of an accident at 4:33 a.m. when his vehicle was hit by a tractor-trailer moving at high speeds, according to a news release from the Fire District.
The release states that crews on scene quickly removed Gladney from his vehicle, and he was transported to University Hospital. He was pronounced dead soon after.
Assistant Chief Gale Blomenkamp said Gladney's death was the first line of duty death for the Fire Protection District.
Gladney served the Fire District for 25 years and was an original member of Missouri Task Force One. He was deployed to New York City in the wake of 9/11 as well as Hurricane Isabel in 2003.
"He was unique in a sense that he cared about people. He took care of the people he worked with and the people who worked for him," Blomenkamp said.
The tractor-trailer also hit the University Hospital ambulance on-site as well as the truck from the original accident. No other first responders were injured, nor were any people involved in the original accident.
The accident occurred on westbound I-70 near Route Z at mile marker 135. Blomenkamp said Gladney lived near the area of the original accident, so it wasn't unusual for him to be on scene.
The westbound lanes closed for several hours for the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash investigation, but both lanes reopened by 11 a.m.
Gladney began his career as a firefighter at Station 1 in 1986 before being promoted to lieutenant in 1994. He was promoted to Fire District assistant chief in 2020 and began leading the EMS Bureau. Most recently, he started work as the bureau director of the Fire District's training bureau.
Blomenkamp said this has been a devastating hit to members of the first response community.
“Big guys like us, we’re not great about sharing our feelings,” he said.
“We have a job to do, to continue to do for our citizens, but we also need to start taking care of each other. And we have processes in place to do that.”
In the wake of Gladney's death, the Columbia Fire Department stepped up to help assist. They’ve staffed an extra unit out of station five to cover the east side of the Fire District and are helping cover calls.
This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.