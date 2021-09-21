June Pitchford, Boone County Auditor for over 30 years, has announced that she will not be running for reelection in 2022.
When asked why now, Pitchford said, “I set a personal deadline for this fall. It allows for the most orderly transition.”
Pitchford has run uncontested for eight four-year terms as County Auditor and is responsible for “financial accounting, reporting, and budgeting activities.” Pitchford’s current term ends on December 31, 2022.
Pitchford first ran for County Auditor in Nov. 1990. She was sworn into office on Jan. 1, 1991.
“The people of Boone County have trusted me with the county’s financial and budget responsibilities for more than three decades; I am humbled by this trust and so very grateful for having had this opportunity,” Pitchford said in a news release Tuesday. “I have been able to build upon the good work of my predecessors, and I hope that those who follow me will be able to do likewise.”