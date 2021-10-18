June Pitchford says a chance conversation she had more than 30 years ago led to a long and rewarding career with the Boone County government.
Pitchford, who has been the Boone County auditor since her election in 1990, recently announced that she will not seek re-election next year.
It all started for Pitchford when Anne Weinheimer, the previous county auditor, spoke to Pitchford about possibly running for the position in the 1990 election in Boone County.
"I was in graduate school at MU in the accounting program, and Anne Weinheimer was interested in me for the position," she recalled in an interview.
"I had not considered public office before then. I eventually said yes, as it was more appealing than working at an accounting firm," she said. "It has been a challenging and rewarding career."
Pitchford said she has enjoyed serving Boone County for all of these years, with no regrets.
"I never gave serious consideration to a career change ... My husband and I have really enjoyed living in Boone County and rearing our family here," she said. "We have no intention of moving away."
While there were no regrets, Pitchford talked about how she had to juggle her important position in the county with the demands of raising three children early in her career.
"Balancing all of that was work," she said. "My husband always said, 'Between the two of us we have three full time jobs' ... It took both of us fully engaged."
"The years go by really quickly, there were times when it was particularly challenging, but that's not unique to me," Pitchford said of balancing work life and children.
Pitchford has been without an opponent for each successive term in office. Now, as she prepares to step away, new challenges have arisen that Pitchford wants to make sure are ironed out for the next auditor.
The biggest project right now is a new "comprehensive HR budget, finance software package."
This new project has been a massive undertaking for not only the auditor's office, but other county offices as well.
"It has been a very significant collaborative effort, and it is scheduled to go live this coming January," Pitchford said. "So we are very focused on that right now. It is commanding nearly all of our bandwidth."
Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon remarked that Pitchford always gives 110%.
"She’s always willing to dig into the details of a project or a process, which I really appreciate as one of the newer officeholders in the county. I’ve really enjoyed working with her," said Lennon, who was elected to her post in November 2018. "June’s been an incredible source of knowledge and expertise for the entire county."
"While I am sad to see her leave office, I am grateful for her years of service and dedication to the people of Boone County," said District I County Commissioner Justin Aldred, "and I know she will work diligently with her successor to ensure Boone County Government and taxpayer dollars remain safe and secure."
When asked about favorite memories or lessons in her time as auditor Pitchford said, "I have come to truly appreciate the civics lesson, the lifelong civics lesson, that this position has afforded me. ... I have learned far more about local government and its relationship to other levels of government."
"This is a good transition time — I wanted to make a decision and announce it with sufficient notice that there could be an orderly transition," said Pitchford on the timing of her announcement. ... "This job has been very enlightening and very rewarding and very challenging."
District II Commissioner Janet Thompson had nothing but nice things to say about working with Pitchford.
"She is considerate of all with whom she works, she is ethical," said Thompson, "and she takes her responsibility to the people of Boone County incredibly seriously."
On leaving a good mark, Pitchford is satisfied with the work she has put in and what she is going to leave for the next auditor.
"I've been able to build on the good work of my predecessors, and I'm hoping that whoever follows me continues to be able to do that," she said. "The work of this office is never done."
The county auditor has broad responsibility for details of county spending. Among those things are county financial statements, coordinating financial audits, annual budgets and monitoring the county's budget.
"We do the work, hopefully, better every year, but there's a new set of challenges each year ... In that sense, the work is never done. It is interesting, engaging, demanding work, and we get to collaborate with all our county offices in solving problems."
Pitchford has been seen by her colleagues as a bedrock of the county. Presiding Commissioner Dan Atwill emphasized Pitchford's importance: "June Pitchford has been a great stabilizing influence in Boone County government. Her hard work, institutional knowledge and consistent insistence on precision and ethical management set the standard for all of county government during her lengthy tenure as county auditor."