The Boone County Sheriff's Office continues its search for the suspect in a double homicide that left a mother and her 11-year-old daughter dead last week.
A probable cause statement details the reasons deputies are searching for JT McLean who has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
McLean, who was the long-term boyfriend of Allison Abitz according to court documents, was seen on video with her at a local Hy-Vee on the night of Aug. 21.. Abitz's vehicle was seen entering her subdivision later that night, according to the probable cause statement.
The next morning, McLean's car was seen leaving the Abitzes' residence on a neighbor's video system.
The Abitzes were found dead in their home Aug. 22 after a family member was unable to get in contact with them. Evidence indicated that Allison Abitz was strangled to death and Jozee was drowned, according to the statement.
Allison Abitz was an elementary teacher in Fulton who lived with her daughter in Boone County.
McLean was charged with two counts of first-degree murder last Wednesday. All vehicles registered under his name have been located by the Sheriff’s Office, so his mode of travel is unknown, according to a Facebook post from the department. McLean turned off his cell phone the morning of Aug. 21 and two phones were found in a smoldering burn pile at a residence where he's known to have stayed in Callaway County, according to the probable cause statement.
Investigators believe he is making efforts to disappear and limit his ability to be tracked.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of McLean to call 573-442-6131 or 311. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477.