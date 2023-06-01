Circuit Clerk Christy Blakemore will step down from her position on July 1, she confirmed to the Missourian on Thursday.
Blakemore was unopposed in successfully seeking reelection to a four-year term in November 2022 but said she decided the right time to retire was now.
Blakemore will become the fourth long-term Boone County official to step down in the past year — following retirements last year by Presiding Commissioner Dan Atwill, County Auditor June Pitchford and Recorder of Deeds Nora Dietzel.
She began her work with the Boone County government in 1989, first serving in the court’s accounting department and eventually becoming accounting supervisor in 1998.
Elected to her first term as circuit court clerk in the November 2006 election, she began her tenure in the position in January 2007.
With more than 30 years of experience, Blakemore said she looks forward to settling down into retirement. She said that her hope is to spend more time with her family in Harrisburg.
Blakemore will continue as circuit clerk through June. Gov. Mike Parson will name a replacement to fill out the rest of Blakemore’s term.