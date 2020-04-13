The 13th Judicial Circuit Court for Boone County is set to fully reopen May 11 if local and state stay-at-home orders do not change, the court said in an announcement signed by Presiding Circuit Court Judge Kevin Crane.

Jury trials will also resume the week of May 11. However, jury trials scheduled for the weeks of April 13 through May 4 will be moved to a later date.

All cases will be conducted through phone, video conferencing and other methods that do not require people to be physically at court buildings. This includes defendants in criminal cases who are in detention.

Only cases with “limited and extreme circumstances,” such as mandatory bond review hearings and petitions for temporary restraining orders, will be held in person.

Cases set between April 27 and May 7 are up to the presiding judges’ discretion as to whether they will be conducted in person.

Thecourt has continued to operate amid the stay-at-home order, significantly reducing the number of cases heard and rescheduling most hearings at the time the stay-at-home order was issued.

