The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated guidelines on COVID-19 prevention Friday, and some residents of Boone County expressed apprehension about ditching masks entirely.
“I still wear a mask in pretty much any indoor space I’m in,” said MU senior Abby Werner about the new guidelines.
“Compared to most people, I’m a lot more cautious, so I don’t think that I’m going to be making any changes,” she said.
Going forward, the CDC will classify communities based on the latest data from the number of beds being used for COVID-19 patients at local hospitals in addition to new cases. These factors will be used to designate each county in the U.S. as having a low, medium or high community level.
Kelly Betz, a mental health case worker, was glad the CDC changed how it measures community levels.
“I appreciate they are basing guidelines from hospital capacity because of my care for health care workers and being one myself,” he said.
According to the CDC website, Boone County is classified as having a ‘medium’ community level.
For this classification, the center recommends rapid testing for those exposed to the virus, improving vaccination rates and maintaining improved ventilation in public indoor spaces.
However, for people not considered high risk or immunocompromised, the guidelines make masking a choice of personal preference.
“At all levels, people can wear a mask based on personal preference, informed by personal level of risk,” the CDC website stated. “People with symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask.”
Even with the new guidelines, though, people like Betz still feel obligated to mask up.
“I still have mixed feelings,” he said. “I might go back to wearing a mask. I do feel kind of guilty about it.”
He added that it felt weird to go maskless after wearing one for so long.
“I actually just went to Walmart without a mask for the first time,” Betz said. “It felt very strange, especially since I was in Chicago yesterday and every single person has a mask on, even outside.”
According to an NPR article from Feb. 15, medical anthropologist at Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security Monica Shoch-Spana said that the pandemic is unlike other traumatic events in that “there are no obvious cues people can judge for ourselves to assess the risk.”
Along with the switch to COVID-19 community level classification, the CDC also changed its mask requirement on public transportation and in schools Friday. The center no longer recommends universal masking in classrooms in areas with a low or medium community level. School districts can choose whether or not to enforce mask mandates on buses or vans.
Additionally, some businesses are changing their guidelines in response to the CDC’s announcement. Schnucks will no longer require that customers, employees and vendors wear masks at the majority of its locations, depending on COVID-19 community levels.
In the last week, MU Health Care has closed its COVID-19 testing site and relaxed its visitor policy, according to previous Missourian reporting.