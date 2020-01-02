The Boone County Clerk’s office is kicking off a social media campaign Friday on voting and voter registration.
The goal, Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon said, is to make sure voters and those eligible to vote have all the information they need to participate in the four elections happening locally in 2020.
Those elections are the March 10 presidential primary, the April 7 general municipal election, the Aug. 4 primary for Missouri Secretary of State and the Nov. 3 presidential and general election. More information on deadlines and polling hours is available on the county clerk’s online election calendar.
“We’re also trying to create a dialogue about what is preventing people from being more involved in democracy,” Lennon said.
The initiative begins with the first “Friday Facts” post. Friday Facts will be weekly factoids highlighting different elements of elections, including deadlines, where to find your polling place and voters’ rights. They will also define various election terms, like absentee voting. That, Lennon said, may be particularly useful for Columbia’s college students, who can choose to register in Boone County or to stay registered in their home county and vote absentee.
The campaign will also include Why Vote Wednesdays, with the clerk’s office highlighting different reasons why individuals vote and encouraging others to do so. Lennon described the Wednesday posts as a “fun, educational” way to encourage people to vote.
The campaigns will be visible on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, all three registered as @voteboonemo.
In addition to the social media campaign, the clerk’s office will use Memorial Student Union on MU’s campus as a central polling place for the March and November elections. Boone County residents will be able to vote there regardless of precinct. The handy location is something Lennon said she expects MU faculty and students to take advantage of.
In addition to students and faculty, Lennon said the central polling place is intended to provide convenience for hospital employees working shifts on election day.
“We’re trying to reach out and make sure we have voting resources available,” Lennon said.
The county clerk’s office will also hold an open house Jan. 28 at its building, 801 E. Walnut St. There, Boone County residents can familiarize themselves with new voting equipment and register to vote. That day is also the first day to vote absentee for the March primary. For the March and November elections, the office also serves as another central polling place.
Increasing voter education is something Lennon has focused on since taking office in 2018. In 2019, she was a finalist for the Missourian Progress Awards in the Progress in Civic Engagement category for her work with Columbia’s voters.
“I feel like in your community, in your life, there are not a lot of times your voice is given the same weight as everyone else’s,” Lennon said, emphasizing that greater election participation “makes our communities better.”
In 2016, Boone county’s official voter turnout rate was 78.3%. That number, Lennon said, is the voter turnout among Boone County’s “active” voters. Active voters are registered voters not ruled “inactive” because of a potential move and lack of follow-up with the county clerk’s office. Inactive voters are still registered and can vote should they show up at a polling place.
In 2016, the previous presidential general election year, 48.9% of MU’s voting-eligible students voted, according to the National Study of Learning, Voting and Engagement. That percentage is the turnout rate of the voting-eligible population, a method political scientists most often use to study voter turnout. It takes the voting-age population — those aged 18 and older — and subtracts an estimated number of people ineligible to vote because of exclusions like criminal status.
MU’s 2016 voter turnout was higher than its 2012 general election turnout but was a 1.5 points below the nationwide average for student voter turnout.
Information about upcoming elections and getting registered to vote can be found at vote.boonemo.org.