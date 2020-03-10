The Boone County Commission announced Joanne Nelson's appointment as Director of the Department of Community Services on Tuesday.

Nelson, who has worked as Boone County Community Services Program Manager since 2014, will be in charge of the department designed to oversee and coordinate Children's Services tax funds, as well as part of Boone Hospital Center's lease revenue. The Children's Services tax was passed by voters in 2012.

Nelson attended MU and worked in social services in Boone County and surrounding counties for 19 years, according to the commission's Tuesday news release.

Nelson's appointment is effective immediately.

