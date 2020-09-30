Christine and Timothy Beerup were granted a rezoning request for their property, located at 5360 E. Hwy 163, at the Boone County Commission meeting Tuesday.
They previously applied for rezoning at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting Sept. 17, where the commission recommended denial on a 4-3 vote. The Beerups were able to appeal this decision through the County Commission.
The couple is looking to turn their 15.4-acre property, which includes a 6,300-square-foot house, into a guest ranch capable of hosting events with overnight accommodations. This requires a rezoning of their agriculturally-zoned property to allow planned recreation.
Their neighbors expressed concerns about noise and traffic at the Sept. 17 meeting.
The Beerups said all music will be kept inside, and all their events will end by 10:30 p.m. At the meeting, the Beerups presented their plans for the property, which included revised hours of operation to accommodate the noise issue.
The new hours of operation will be 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
“It is quite well insulated,” said Christine Beerup during the meeting. “We did a noise test and turned the music as loud as we could, and we could barely hear it outside.”
Commissioner Janet Thompson noted that any future holders of this property would have to abide by the guidelines set by the Beerup’s request or return to the County Commission to revise them.
Christine Beerup also explained that the property will not only be used for high-end gatherings like weddings and corporate events, but also for nonprofit charity events, as she currently is the director of business relations for the Ronald McDonald House in mid-Missouri.
“This is what I’ve done for the last 30 years,” said Christine Beerup. “This isn’t just a hobby. This is going into it with experience and understanding of what it takes to be successful as well as have a good relationship with the neighbors.”
The Boone County Commission voted all in favor of the request after the several neighbors of the Beerups expressed their support.
Nobody showed up to speak in opposition of the motion. Instead, their neighbors arrived to make sure the commission knew that the Beerups had their trust.
“We trust that they’ll be good stewards of this area,” said neighbor Vince Bentinganan.
The Beerups also brought Chris Hamilton, a professional wildlife biologist, to address concerns that the property lies close to Rock Bridge Memorial State Park and is part of an environmentally sensitive area.
“Their intent is to work with the Department of Conservation to make a plan,” Hamilton said.