The Boone County Commission approved a request by Fred Overton Development Inc. to rezone 17 acres of land at 6001 W. Gillespie Bridge Road to single-family residential property.
They also approved a future review of details regarding a proposed intersection and turn lane within the Perche Ridge development.
The commission considered utilities, transportation and public safety as they relate to Overton’s proposal.
Director of Resource Management Stan Shawver provided an overview of the land and Overton’s proposal, and Tim Crockett, an engineering consultant who spoke on behalf of Overton, followed up with more details.
Crockett said Overton’s plan complies with Boone County regulations and is in line with the Boone County planning and zoning master plan, which was last updated in 1995.
The property is one-third of a mile away from Columbia city limits. The tract of land is located off Gillespie Bridge Road, which is classified as a high-capacity road by the county.
Crockett said Gillespie Bridge Road has the capacity to handle additional traffic that may come with subdivision development and is within safe response distances from Fire Station 14 on Scott Boulevard and Fire Station 9 in Midway.
Crockett addressed concerns for potential flooding in the area and any building in the floodway will require special permits and elevation certificates.
Crockett said Fred Overton Development Inc. will work with engineers to raise elevations of properties so that they are compliant with Federal Emergency Management Agency regulations.
Fred Overton Development Inc. also plans to work with the county to review plans for a proposed intersection in the area and an added right-turn lane on Gillespie Bridge Road.
About 18 members of the community attended the hearing. One resident from the area, Kenneth Barns, spoke in support of the development and six residents spoke against it.
Jana Stephens gave a powerpoint presentation and spoke on behalf of the Perche Hills Neighborhood Coalition. She said 71 adults in 34 households signed a letter in opposition to the Overton Development. About 15 members from the Perche Hills Neighborhood Coalition were in attendance Tuesday evening.
Among the residents’ concerns were flooding, road safety and lot sizes. The residents were concerned that the lot sizes in Overton’s development would not fit or match with existing lots, many of which are 2½ acres or larger. Resident Scott Mullins said Overton’s development would be “the spark that ignites tons of urban sprawl” in the rural area.
He was also concerned that drivers would exceed the speed limit and said the proposed right-turn lane on Gillespie Bridge Road would be a danger to drivers.
Southern District Commissioner Fred Parry said he empathized with the neighbors’ concerns and appreciated their thorough presentation but that ultimately Overton’s plan complied with county regulations. He saw no legal objections to the plan for development and voted to approve. Presiding Commissioner Dan Atwill also voted to approve.
Northern District Commissioner Janet Thompson acknowledged that the plan was compliant with county regulations but was concerned about flooding and lot sizes within the development area. She voiced a desire for the city to be more involved with the proposed development and to make future plans for city regulations more clear. She voted against the approval to rezone the property.
