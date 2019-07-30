The Boone County Commission approved a request by Fred Overton Development Inc. to rezone 17 acres of land at 6001 W. Gillespie Bridge Road to single-family residential property.
It also approved a future review of details regarding a proposed intersection and turn lane within the Perche Ridge development.
The commission considered utilities, transportation and public safety as they relate to Overton’s proposal.
Director of Resource Management Stan Shawver provided an overview of the land and Overton’s proposal, and Tim Crockett, an engineering consultant who spoke on behalf of Overton, followed up with more details.
Crockett said Overton’s plan complies with Boone County regulations and is in line with the Boone County planning and zoning master plan, which was last updated in 1995.
The property is one-third of a mile away from Columbia city limits. The tract is off Gillespie Bridge Road, which is classified as a high-capacity road by the county.
Crockett said Gillespie Bridge Road has the capacity to handle additional traffic that may come with subdivision development and is within safe response distances from Fire Station No. 14 on Scott Boulevard and Fire Station No. 9 in Midway.
Crockett addressed concerns for potential flooding in the area and said any building in the floodway will require special permits and elevation certificates.
Crockett said Overton will work with engineers to raise elevations of properties so they comply with Federal Emergency Management Agency regulations.
Overton also plans to work with the county to review plans for a proposed intersection in the area and an added right-turn lane on Gillespie Bridge Road.
About 18 people attended the hearing. One resident from the area, Kenneth Barns, spoke in support of the development, and six residents spoke against it.
Jana Stephens gave a PowerPoint presentation and spoke on behalf of the Perche Hills Neighborhood Coalition. She said 71 adults in 34 households signed a letter opposing the development. About 15 members of the Perche Hills Neighborhood Coalition attended Tuesday evening.
Among the residents’ concerns were flooding, road safety and lot sizes. The residents worried that the lot sizes in Overton’s development would not fit with or match existing lots, many of which are 2½ acres or larger.
Resident Scott Mullins said Overton’s development would be “the spark that ignites tons of urban sprawl” in the rural area.
He also worried that drivers would exceed the speed limit and said the proposed right-turn lane on Gillespie Bridge Road would be a danger to drivers.
Southern District Commissioner Fred Parry said he empathized with the neighbors’ concerns and appreciated their thorough presentation but that ultimately Overton’s plan complied with county regulations. He saw no legal objections to the plan and voted to approve. Presiding Commissioner Dan Atwill also voted to approve.
Northern District Commissioner Janet Thompson acknowledged the plan complied with county regulations but was concerned about flooding and lot sizes. She wanted the city of Columbia to be more involved with the proposed development and to make future plans for city regulations more clear. She voted against the rezoning.
