Both associate Boone County commissioners face opponents in the Nov. 3 general election.
Republican Tristan Asbury is challenging Northern District Commissioner Janet Thompson, a Democrat seeking her third four-year term. Meanwhile, Democrat Justin Aldred is challenging Southern District Commissioner Fred Parry, a Republican running for a second term.
In an effort to help voters make an informed decision, the Missourian sent each of the candidates a questionnaire asking for their thoughts on seven issues relevant to county government. One question will be published every day for seven days. Here are their answers to the first question:
How would you assess the transparency with which the Boone County Commission conducts public business and what, if anything, do you believe can be done to improve it?
Northern District candidates
Janet Thompson: The County Commission has in place processes by which its actions can be viewed and reviewed by the public so that transparency and its sister attribute — accountability — can be maintained. Only when clearly within the parameters of an exception to open meetings, such as a contractual negotiation or a personnel matter, should a meeting or a record be closed.
One way to improve transparency would be to insist that all email communication involving county issues by commissioners occur using county, not private, email addresses.
Tristan Asbury: The recent attempt of two Boone County commissioners to eliminate Boone County’s Southern District commissioner from a meeting merely highlights the lack of transparency current leadership adheres to. Had this meeting occurred, Boone County citizens would have been underrepresented.
Open lines of communication with the citizens of Boone County, and those who represent them, are key. More so, public information must become more easily accessible. In an age where digital media is the norm, our County Commission must continuously adapt to share information in a quick and transparent manner. Transparency is consistently disclosing the work you are doing, how decisions are made and not demanding citizens seek what should be public information.
Southern District candidates
Fred Parry: Boone County government is largely transparent. Having the ability to livestream commission meetings would be beneficial and would help facilitate a larger degree of constituent participation.
Justin Aldred: Unfortunately, I believe some county commissioners had the chance to do better when it comes to transparency but failed to do so. For example, Commissioner Parry illustrated a lack of transparency in the way he dealt with the Boone County Fairgrounds. Commissioner Parry held meetings that were not open to the public to negotiate a fairground deal, and this lack of transparency and distrust is one of the reasons a deal was never reached.
Commissioner Parry and I have entirely different views and experiences on how to handle this issue, the key difference in approach being that I would have conducted open and honest meetings with all community stakeholders. Additionally, I would like to see the County Commission make records and meetings freely and easily available online when possible.