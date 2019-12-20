The Boone County Commission and Columbia City Manager John Glascock met Friday at a work session to look ahead at some issues for 2020, including the county's bicentennial celebration.
District II Commissioner Janet Thompson, who is a member of the county bicentennial committee, gave Glascock a rundown of some of the events that will take place during the celebration, which is being held July 4, 2020.
Some of the events mentioned during the session include a fireworks display, a concert downtown and a 4-mile freedom run. More information about the celebration, as well as the history of Boone County, can be found at the celebration website, bocomo200.com.
Another project Presiding Commissioner Dan Atwill brought up was the installation in Columbia of new emergency warning sirens. He mentioned to Glascock that this is something the county needs a little help with, as they are very expensive and some are pretty old.
The commissioners are currently working with city officials to figure out where the city wants to place new sirens, Atwill said.
A concern was also mentioned by Thompson about the upcoming census. She mentioned that officials want to be sure about accurately counting underserved populations, specifically the homeless population.
She said a lot of work has been going on to make sure those populations are properly identified.
Previous Missourian work reported about the importance of census data, noting the census data is used for many government programs and ventures. This includes the distribution of funding and reapportioning the U.S. House of Representatives.