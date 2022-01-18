A tax on out-of-state and online sales was discussed Tuesday morning during the regular Boone County Commission meeting.
The proposed use tax, often called the “Wayfair tax,” would levy a tax on goods made and shipped from outside the county that will be consumed within the county. The tax will also apply to online purchases and must be approved by voters.
The commissioners will vote on the measure Thursday. If the measure is approved, it will appear on the April 5 ballot.
The Columbia City Council voted Jan. 3 to add a similar measure to the April ballot. Other towns in Boone County, including Ashland, Centralia and Sturgeon, have either put similar measures on the ballot or already agreed to implement the new tax.
Gov. Mike Parson signed a bill in June that would allow counties and municipalities to collect sales tax on online and out-of-state retail goods beginning in Jan. 1, 2023. Missouri was the final state to implement the tax.
At the Tuesday meeting, Matt McCormick, president of the Columbia Chamber of Commerce, advocated on behalf of the new tax.
“The use tax,” McCormick said, “would help level the playing field for brick and mortar businesses as they compete with online businesses for sales.”
McCormick and the Chamber of Commerce see online retailers as a threat to local businesses.
“Vendors located outside the city limits and internet-based vendors currently have a competitive advantage against our brick-and-mortar businesses,” McCormick said, “because they don’t have to charge for a local sales tax.”
“Gov. Parson has said that this law will help even the playing field between Missouri small businesses and large out-of-state retailers,” Commissioner Justin Aldred said.
“It’ll help establish a 21st century tax code that benefits our Main Street businesses rather than outside businesses that don’t invest in our communities and don’t employ our citizens,” he added.
McCormick is hopeful that the tax will pass and be approved by voters in April.
“That’s our hope, and that’s why we’re pushing for this. It’s to help our business community,” he said.