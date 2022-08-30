The Boone County Commission unanimously approved a tax abatement on Tuesday for Columbia-based construction rental company EquipmentShare.
According to an email from EquipmentShare CEO Jabbok Schlacks, the decision will help the company retain its current workforce, add up to 100 high-wage and high-skill workers and accommodate hundreds of additional employees to provide development services.
A tax abatement is a temporary exemption in property taxes for a business and is meant to incentivize development within the county.
The commissioners approved the abatement after the proposal’s second public reading during their regular meeting. EquipmentShare applied for a Chapter 100 tax abatement bond, which permits a new development in the county to receive an exemption in personal property taxes.
The commission approved a 75% abatement of real property taxes for 10 years and a 75% abatement on business personal property tax for the property’s class life or 10 years, whichever is shorter.
While the abatement was unanimously approved, the terms of the contract for the bond have yet to be finalized. Clawbacks, or clauses in contracts that allow the county government to hold a company to promises like jobs created and investments, have yet to be determined.
A presentation by the Regional Economic Development Inc. (REDI) review board about the proposal estimated that the new development project would be an investment of more than $100 million. REDI is a non-profit public-private partnership that coordinates the area’s economic development, according to its website.
EquipmentShare estimated the project would add at least 100 new jobs and that the abatement would help the company retain their existing Boone county workforce.
In July, Boone County District II Commissioner Janet Thompson expressed support for EquipmentShare’s expansion plans in an email with Bernie Andrews, executive vice president of REDI.
“I write to express my support for REDI’s efforts to encourage EquimentShare’s expansion plans in Boone County,” Thompson said in the email. “I would encourage my colleagues on the County Commission and the taxing entities that would be impacted by and tax incentives offered in support of this project to strongly consider Chapter 100 incentives.”
A presentation on EquipmentShare’s proposal was given to the Boone County Taxing District Review Panel, a committee representing each tax district in Columbia, on July 29. The committee includes Columbia Public Schools, the Daniel Boone Regional Library, Boone County Family Resources, the Boone County Collector and City of Columbia. In order for approval to be granted, the proposal needed majority approval.
The Chapter 100 filing is currently the only way to receive a personal property exemption under current tax law, according to a REDI presentation. That presentation also said Chapter 100 is the only tool in place for Boone County to compete for economic development.
Before EquipmentShare, there have been only seven companies that have been approved for a Chapter 100 tax abatement since the policy was enacted in 2005:
- ABC Laboratories, Inc. in 2005, which completed their contract
- Kraft Heinz Co. in 2015
- Dana Light Axle Products, LLC in 2016
- AOD-MO Holdings, LLC in 2017
- American Outdoor Brands Corp. in 2017
- Northwest Medical Isotopes LLC in 2018, which withdrew
- Swift Prepared Foods in 2021