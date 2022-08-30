The Boone County Commission unanimously approved a tax abatement on Tuesday for Columbia-based construction rental company EquipmentShare.

According to an email from EquipmentShare CEO Jabbok Schlacks, the decision will help the company retain its current workforce, add up to 100 high-wage and high-skill workers and accommodate hundreds of additional employees to provide development services.

